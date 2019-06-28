Dutch police find missing 12-year-old girl, arrest American
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 4:02PM EDT
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Dutch police who issued an amber alert for a missing 12-year-old girl say they have found her, apparently uninjured, and arrested a 50-year-old American.
Police issued the alert Thursday evening after the girl failed to return home from school in the port city of Rotterdam.
On Friday, the police took the unusual step of publishing photos of a man they said was suspected of involvement in her disappearance.
Hours later, Rotterdam police tweeted that the girl and the man, whose identity wasn't released, had been found together in a hotel in the city.
Police spokesman Roland Ekkers says specialist officers are asking the girl what happened to her while she was missing and she also will be checked by a physician.
