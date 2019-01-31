

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Dutch historian caused a stir at the World Economic Forum when he criticized the convention for not talking about taxes.

In a now-viral clip of the panel from Jan. 25, 30-year-old Rutger Bregman panned the “bewildering” forum for not addressing tax avoidance in panels about inequality.

“It feels like I’m at a firefighters’ conference and no one’s allowed to speak about water,” he said. “Fifteen-hundred private jets have flown in here to hear Sir David Attenborough speak about how we’re wrecking the planet. I hear people talking the language of participation and justice and equality and transparency. But almost no one raises the real issue of tax avoidance, right? And of the rich just not paying their fair share.”

Bregman specifically addressed an earlier panel during which Michael Dell, the billionaire founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, suggested that a top tax rate of 70 per cent has never helped grow any country’s economy. Bregman, a historian, said that is not true.

“The United States, that’s where it has actually worked. In the 1950s, during Republican President Eisenhower, the war veteran, the top marginal tax rate in the U.S. was 91 per cent for people like Michael Dell,” he said. “This is not rocket science. We can talk for a very long time about all these stupid philanthropy schemes. We can invite (U2’s) Bono once more. But come on, we’ve got to be talking about taxes.”

When questions were opened up to the audience, former Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman complained that the panel was “one-sided.” “What can we really do to help solve inequality over time, beyond taxes?” he asked. “Frankly what people really want is the dignity of a job.”

In response, Oxfam executive director Winnie Byanyima told Goldman that he ignores poor quality work in favour of low unemployment numbers. “Don’t tell me about low levels of unemployment,” she said. “You are counting the wrong things. You’re not counting dignity of people, you’re counting exploited people.”

In her work with Oxfam, Byanyima met with U.S. poultry workers who had to wear diapers to work because they couldn’t take toilet breaks. “This is in the richest country in the world,” she said.

Clips from the tense panel have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and shared by prominent politicians, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Me @Davos. ‘Stop talking about philanthropy, start talking about taxes.’ pic.twitter.com/jML9JLC1Cu — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) January 25, 2019