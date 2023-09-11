Dutch court sentences ex-Pakistani cricketer to 12 years over reward for death of far-right lawmaker

Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders answered questions after the court deliver it's verdict against a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill, at the high security court building near Schiphol airport, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The suspect, identified by Wilders as Khalid Latif, is accused of offering a bounty of some 21,000 euros (US$23,000) to anybody who killed Wilders. Prosecutors haven't named Latif. However, in a statement they say a video posted online in 2018 shows a famous Pakistan cricketer offering a bounty for killing Wilders. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders answered questions after the court deliver it's verdict against a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill, at the high security court building near Schiphol airport, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The suspect, identified by Wilders as Khalid Latif, is accused of offering a bounty of some 21,000 euros (US$23,000) to anybody who killed Wilders. Prosecutors haven't named Latif. However, in a statement they say a video posted online in 2018 shows a famous Pakistan cricketer offering a bounty for killing Wilders. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News