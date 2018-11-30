Dutch church holds 24-7 service to shield asylum-seekers
Exterior view of the Bethel church in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 9:52AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 10:11AM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - For more than a month, a rotating roster of preachers and visitors has been leading a non-stop, round-the-clock service at a small Protestant chapel in The Hague in an attempt to prevent the deportation of a family of Armenian asylum-seekers.
Under a centuries-old tradition, authorities in the Netherlands don't enter a church while a service is underway. That means that for now the Tamrazyan family -- parents, their two daughters and son -- are safe from Dutch immigration authorities who want to send them back to Armenia.
Theo Hettema, chair of the General Council of the Protestant Church of The Hague, said Friday that the service aims to shield the family and call attention to the plight of children in a similar situation.
Vanavond klonk ons lied ‘Maak ons hart onrustig’ in het gedeelte van @pastorwim van de nu al 5 welen doorlopende kerkdienst #kerkasielbethel in @BethelDenHaag.— SCHRVRSVRGRCHTGHD (@SVgerechtigheid) November 29, 2018
Mooi en toepasselijk #kinderpardon pic.twitter.com/UIXM8KQMlr
#kerkasielBethel vanavond 29 nov. pic.twitter.com/wjZNXKtNZQ— Franka vd Meij♏ (@Franka75) November 29, 2018
Het 415ste uur van de estafettedienst voor het #kerkasielBethel vulde weer ons avondgebed, @taize070. En dat klonk zo: pic.twitter.com/EDPl2w3BhN— Axel Wicke (@elziax) November 12, 2018
