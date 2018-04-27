Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal baby name
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:08AM EDT
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their newest child: Louis Arthur Charles, with a nod to the baby's royal grandfather.
In a statement, Kensington Palace says the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018
The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ