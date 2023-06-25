Duchess of York had surgery for breast cancer
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a successful operation, British media reported on Sunday.
Ferguson, 63, who was married to Prince Andrew, was given the diagnosis at a routine mammogram screening and underwent successful surgery, her spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.
"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully," the spokesman said.
"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good."
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Giles Elgood)
