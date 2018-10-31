Duchess Kate shown papers about deaths of 3 ancestors in First World War
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits IWM, the Imperial War Museum, to view letters relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in the First World War, in London, Oct. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, pool)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 2:12PM EDT
LONDON -- The Duchess of Cambridge has been shown original documents detailing the lives and deaths of three ancestors killed in France during the First World War.
Kate, the wife of Prince William, on Wednesday viewed documents about the three Lupton brothers. They were brothers of Olive Middleton, Kate's great-grandmother.
Kate was shown an official letter from Buckingham Palace expressing King George V's sympathy after the third brother had died.
"I'm sure so many families had this type of letter and sad stories," she said.
She was also shown a letter sent by her great-grandfather about the death of one of the young men.
Kate viewed the family documents during a tour of the Imperial War Museums' extensive document archive.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Funerals held for Toronto-raised woman, other Pittsburgh shooting victims
- Duchess Kate shown papers about deaths of 3 ancestors in First World War
- Cop accused of telling suspect: 'Welcome to white man's world'
- U.K. chief Brexit negotiator says he expects deal by Nov. 21
- Sheriff's office places signs on registered sex offenders' yards to deter trick-or-treaters