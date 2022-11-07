Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

The high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk, bottom right, shows fire damage with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, seen behind it in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) The high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk, bottom right, shows fire damage with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, seen behind it in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud

Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Canadians sentenced in PPE scheme

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social