Dubai ends tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licences

People enjoy their weekend with the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan.29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) People enjoy their weekend with the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan.29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included 'I'm So Excited,' 'Jump (For My Love)' and 'Fire,' died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social