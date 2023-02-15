Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Phromthep, who was enrolled in a soccer academy in Leicestershire, England, died after being rushed to hospital on Sunday, Leicestershire Police said in a statement to CNN.
The northern regional branch of the Thai government's public relations arm said on Facebook that Phromthep, 17, died due to an accident, without providing more details.
"The atmosphere at his house in Chiang Rai province was full of sorrow," PR Thailand's statement said.
Zico Foundation, a Thai non-profit organization which had helped Phromthep study in the UK via a soccer scholarship, wrote on Facebook Wednesday: "Zico Foundation would like to express our sorrow for the pass of Dom Duangpet Phromthep, a scholarship student from Zico foundation," posting a picture of Phromthep.
CNN has reached out to The Brooke House College Football Academy, where Phromthep was enrolled on a football scholarship. The Academy said it would be releasing a statement.
A daring rescue
Phromthep was the captain of the Wild Boars youth soccer team which was rescued after being trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave network in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai in the summer of 2018.
The 12 boys and their coach became trapped when rising flood water cut them off deep inside the cave, sparking what became a near three-week international rescue effort.
Divers involved in the rescue described treacherous conditions, with fast-moving shallow water passing through very narrow passages.
In a complicated three-day final operation, the boys were split into groups of four and provided with 5-millimeter-thick wetsuits, full face mask breathing apparatus and air bottles.
Each boy was taken out by two divers, who carried their oxygen tanks and guided them through murky tunnels. Each rescue took several hours, with much of the time spent under water.
The most dangerous part was the first kilometer, during which the divers and boys are required to squeeze through a narrow, flooded channel.
Rescuers needed to hold the boys' oxygen tanks in front of them and swim pencil-like through submerged holes. Having completed this section, the boys were then handed over to separate, specialist rescue teams, who helped assist them through the remainder of the cave, much of which they could wade through.
Phromthep, known as Dom, left the cave as part of the second group of boys carried out on more than two weeks after they were first trapped. He was one of three boys whose birthdays slipped by while they were deep underground. In his first message to his parents he implored them not to forget. "I'm fine, but the weather is quite cold. But don't worry," he said. "Don't forget my birthday," he said.
From hospital, after his rescue, he said he wanted pork and rice to eat and thanked everyone for all their support.
All 12 of the rescued boys and their coach were then transported to a nearby hospital for recuperation.
Family members greeted the news of their rescue with relief and tears of happiness, punching the air when they heard that their boys were alive.
Reacting to Phromthep's death, Prajak Sutham, one of the Thai cave survivors, wrote on Facebook: "We have been through together a lot, good and bad times. We had went through life and death situations together, when you told me to wait and see the time you became a national player. I always believed that you could do it. Last time we met before you left to UK, I jokingly told you that, when you're back I would ask for your signature. Rest in Peace Bro, we always have each other, the 13 of us."
The Doi Wao temple in his hometown in Chiang Rai also expressed their condolences to Phromthep's mother.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart Ottawa on Wednesday for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
Buffalo shooter sentenced to life in prison for racist attack
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after listening to relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Most Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker, survey finds
A survey found many Canadians say debt plays a significant role on whether they enter or stay in a relationship. According to the survey released by Finder, three-quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) would think about breaking up or not starting a relationship due to a partner’s debt, regardless of the total amount.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Canada
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data
StatCan numbers reveal the percentage of permanent residents who become Canadians has plummeted over the past 20 years.
-
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
World
-
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
The earthquakes that killed more than 39,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.
-
U.S. military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria
U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
-
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
-
Indian officials search BBC offices for second straight day
India's tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization's business operations in the country, some staff members said.
-
Buffalo shooter sentenced to life in prison for racist attack
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after listening to relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
-
Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to 'bunga bunga' parties
Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was found not guilty Wednesday of witness tampering, in a trial related to the sexually charged 'bunga bunga' parties he held at his villa near Milan while he was in office.
Politics
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart Ottawa on Wednesday for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
-
Federal government expected to announce details of Black justice strategy
Minister David Lametti's office says he will announce today that the long-awaited Black justice strategy will be developed by a committee of community leaders.
Health
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
-
Drinking decaf can help reduce caffeine withdrawal, study suggests
Drinking decaffeinated coffee can help reduce symptoms of withdrawal in heavy coffee drinkers, even if they know it’s decaf, according to a new study.
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
Sci-Tech
-
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released
Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a 'troll farm' which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Entertainment
-
Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in 'Love Again' trailer
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.
-
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
-
Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47
Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife, Rachel Hollis, run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47.
Business
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale
Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
-
Lufthansa IT meltdown strands thousands of passengers
An IT failure at Lufthansa stranded thousands of passengers and forced flights to Germany's busiest airport to be cancelled or diverted on Wednesday, with the airline blaming botched railway engineering works that damaged broadband cables.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed
It’s National Flag of Canada Day, marking the anniversary of the iconic red and white maple leaf’s inauguration at Parliament Hill, on Feb. 15, 1965. To mark the occasion, CTV’s Your Morning goes behind the scenes with the flag master at the Peace Tower.
-
Sweet Success: Hot Cocoa Boys warm hands and hearts in Halifax
A group of teens in Halifax is fundraising to build a music studio in their community by selling their own brand of hot cocoa.
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Kansas City ready to celebrate its latest Super Bowl win
Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Kansas City on Wednesday as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs' second Super Bowl championship in two years.
-
Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams
Canadian Soccer Business says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations
-
China national soccer boss arrested on corruption charges
The head of China's national soccer federation has been arrested on corruption charges in the latest blow to the country's effort to grow its standing at home and internationally.
Autos
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
-
Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
-
Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car
Mercedes is determined to give an energized Lewis Hamilton both a winning car and a contract extension this season.