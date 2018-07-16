Drug-laced breast milk used to kill infant son: prosecutors
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania mother killed her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk.
Samantha Jones was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her baby.
The Bucks County District Attorney's office says an autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit, the 30-year-old told police she'd been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him.
A few hours later, the baby was pale and had bloody mucous coming from his nose. He died at a hospital.
Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.
A message seeking comment from her lawyer wasn't immediately returned Monday.
