Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to kick off 2023, water officials announced Thursday.
The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace for a fourth year with below-average precipitation. It also means water-saving measures are likely to continue, including calls for people to rip up decorative grass, limit outdoor watering, take shorter showers and run dishwashers only when full.
A storm currently bringing snow and rain to the northern end of the state has been welcome news, but people shouldn't get too optimistic, warned Michael Anderson, the state climatologist. Last year two major storms in October and December were followed by months of bone-dry weather.
"Don't get too carried away by any one storm," Anderson told reporters.
Much of California's water supply comes from snow that falls in the mountains during the winter and enters the watershed as it melts through spring. Some of it is stored in reservoirs for later use, while some is sent south through massive pumping systems.
The system is known as the State Water Project, and it provides water to two-thirds of the state's people and 1,172 square miles (3,035 square kilometers) of farmland. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which services Los Angeles and much of Southern California, relies on the state for about one-third of its water supply.
Southern California's supply is further threatened by the ongoing crisis afflicting the Colorado River, another major source for the heavily populated region.
The allocations could go up if California has a wet winter. Last December, for example, water agencies were told they would get zero per cent of requested supplies beyond what was needed for activities like drinking, bathing and maintaining sanitation. The state later boosted that to 15 per cent before eventually settling at 5 per cent.
Some districts may get additional water if the 5 per cent isn't enough to cover critical health and safety needs, said Molly White, water operations manager for the State Water Project.
Given the uncertainty about how long the drought will last, the state wants to keep water in Lake Oroville, its largest reservoir. Right now, it's about half as full as it usually is at this time of year. So officials plan to tap excess water from winter storms to provide the 5% supply and take some water out of the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, White said.
The federal government also controls some water supply in California, much of which goes to farmers in the vast Central Valley who grow fruits, nuts and vegetables. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation doesn't issue its first water allocations until February but on Monday warned farmers and cities to prepare for limited supplies.
"If drought conditions extend into 2023, Reclamation will find it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to meet all the competing needs of the Central Valley Project without beginning the implementation of additional and more severe water conservation actions," the bureau said in a news release.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls
Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how
As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Elon Musk unveils Tesla Semi trucks at Nevada factory
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
Canada
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
-
B.C. police watchdog finds grounds for charges against 3 RCMP officers in killing of Indigenous man
British Columbia's police watchdog has found reasonable grounds for charges against three Vancouver Island RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of an Indigenous man last year.
-
Sask. Penitentiary placed guards on leave after alleged assault, FSIN says
Four correctional officers were placed on leave after allegedly assaulting an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says.
-
Vancouver Island men facing 41 charges in 'significant' crackdown on Hells Angels in B.C.
Four men are facing dozens of charges after a years-long drug-trafficking investigation that police say disrupted the expansion of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang on Vancouver Island.
World
-
Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway
Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday.
-
UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war
The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record US$51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.
-
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine's war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also signaled he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
-
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to kick off 2023, water officials announced Thursday.
-
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire
A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
-
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer.
Politics
-
Military was told to prepare to intervene in 'Freedom Convoy' protests: official
The Defence Department's top official says he directed the military to prepare to intervene in the "Freedom Convoy" protests earlier this year, but the resulting plans were never seriously considered -- in part due to concerns about another Oka Crisis.
-
Alberta deputy premier says sovereignty act not a power grab, eyes changes to bill
Alberta’s deputy premier says the proposed sovereignty act does not grant cabinet unilateral power to rewrite laws behind closed doors, but amendments may be needed to clear that up.
-
Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how
As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Health
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
New virtual care fees come into effect today in Ontario. Over 12K people signed a petition to reverse it
More than 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the reversal of a new fee structure in Ontario that significantly reduces the amount some doctors get paid to provide virtual care.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon.
-
Canadian tech sector participation and pay gaps persist and in some cases, worsen: report
A new report shows women, people of colour and immigrants in Canada's tech sector saw employment and pay inequities persist -- and in some cases, worsen -- between 2001 and 2016.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Ye is no longer buying right-wing social app Parler
The rapper Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October.
-
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft
Poland's culture authorities said Thursday a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984.
-
Harvey Weinstein lawyer in closing: 'Tears do not make truth'
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial told jurors Thursday that prosecutors' case relies entirely on asking them to trust women whose testimony showed they were untrustworthy.
Business
-
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec's tax fraud scheme
Donald Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defence claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company's tax fraud case.
-
How Canada's banks are preparing for an economic downturn
From boosting cash on hand to cutting staff, Canadian banks are taking a variety of strategies to prepare for a widely expected economic slowdown in the year ahead.
-
Pandemic, slower U.S. migration see Canada closing gap with U.S. in workforce race
Since the global onset of COVID-19, Canada has been gradually closing the gap with the United States when it comes to attracting and keeping an important economic prize: new permanent residents.
Lifestyle
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
What New Year's resolutions are Canadians making for 2023?
A new survey reveals that Canadians make an average of 1.7 resolutions each year, but 68.6 per cent fail to stick with their resolutions after spending hundreds of dollars on their goals.
Sports
-
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
-
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.
-
Iran's World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests
Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory.
Autos
-
Elon Musk unveils Tesla Semi trucks at Nevada factory
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.