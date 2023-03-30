Drone video shows swimmers 'harassing' pod of dolphins in Hawaii; investigation opened

A group of 33 people swimming toward a pod of wild dolphins near Hawaii's Big Island are the subjects of a federal investigation, U.S. authorities said.

Drone footage captured the incident in Hōnaunau Bay during a routine patrol on March 26, according to a statement by Hawaii's Department of Land and Nature Resources.

The department alleges that the swimmers were "harassing the pod" as the dolphins were swimming away.

U.S. regulation prohibits swimming with, approaching, or remaining within 50 yards (45 metres) of a Hawaiian spinner dolphin in an attempt to protect the species.

The rule is in effect around the Hawaiian Islands and in other specially designated waters.

