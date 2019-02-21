Drone sighting halts flights at Ireland's Dublin Airport
An emergency service vehicle by the perimeter fence after a confirmed drone sighting forced the temporary suspension of operations at Dublin Airport, Ireland, Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. (Nial Carson/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:49AM EST
LONDON -- Flights to and from Dublin Airport in Ireland were briefly halted after a drone was spotted over the airfield.
The airport says it suspended flights "for safety reasons" after a "confirmed sighting" on Thursday morning. Flights resumed a short time later.
The airport said "the safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times."
The popularity of drones makes them a growing threat to aviation.
More than 100,000 travellers were stranded or delayed before Christmas after drone sightings near London's Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport.
