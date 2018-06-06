

CTVNews.ca Staff





New footage captured by a Guatemala police service drone shows an area around the country’s Volcano of Fire now covered by a massive layer of ash and rubble.

The Policia Nacional Civil (National Civil Police) released the footage Tuesday on their social media feeds showing some of the devastation in the Escuintla area.

Once-green hillsides, villages, and farms are now covered in complete grey after the Volcan de Fuego sent avalanches of super-heated muck over the area Sunday.

At least 75 people were killed in the eruption and more than 192 others are still missing. This number is expected to rise as much of the area is still too hot for rescue crews to search for bodies.

Columns of smoke continued to rise from the mountain Tuesday, prompting new evacuation orders for a half dozen nearby communities.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has also released new imagery that shows the moment the Fuego volcano erupted.

Though numerous clouds obscure a view of the volcano, the footage shows a dark ash cloud suddenly grow in the centre of the image.

The volcano shot ash and gas several kilometres up into the sky, which then fell back down and left debris across areas more than 15 kilometres away.

Rather than releasing orange lava flows, Fuego instead released what is known as a pyroclastic flow: a mix of superheated rock, ash and toxic gases that can reach temperatures of 1,000 degrees Celsius.