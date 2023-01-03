Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans, according to military analysts, combatants and artificial intelligence researchers.
That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry, though the claims are unproven. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat robots that have killed entirely on their own.
Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy them.
"Many states are developing this technology," said Zachary Kallenborn, a George Mason University weapons innovation analyst. "Clearly, it's not all that difficult."
The sense of inevitability extends to activists, who have tried for years to ban killer drones but now believe they must settle for trying to restrict the weapons' offensive use.
Ukraine's digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, agrees that fully autonomous killer drones are "a logical and inevitable next step" in weapons development. He said Ukraine has been doing "a lot of R&D in this direction."
"I think that the potential for this is great in the next six months," Fedorov told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
Ukrainian Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar, co-founder of the combat drone innovation nonprofit Aerorozvidka, said in a recent interview near the front that human war fighters simply cannot process information and make decisions as quickly as machines.
Ukrainian military leaders currently prohibit the use of fully independent lethal weapons, although that could change, he said.
"We have not crossed this line yet -- and I say 'yet' because I don't know what will happen in the future." said Honchar, whose group has spearheaded drone innovation in Ukraine, converting cheap commercial drones into lethal weapons.
Russia could obtain autonomous AI from Iran or elsewhere. The long-range Shahed-136 exploding drones supplied by Iran have crippled Ukrainian power plants and terrorized civilians but are not especially smart. Iran has other drones in its evolving arsenal that it says feature AI.
Without a great deal of trouble, Ukraine could make its semi-autonomous weaponized drones fully independent in order to better survive battlefield jamming, their Western manufacturers say.
Those drones include the U.S.-made Switchblade 600 and the Polish Warmate, which both currently require a human to choose targets over a live video feed. AI finishes the job. The drones, technically known as "loitering munitions," can hover for minutes over a target, awaiting a clean shot.
"The technology to achieve a fully autonomous mission with Switchblade pretty much exists today," said Wahid Nawabi, CEO of AeroVironment, its maker. That will require a policy change -- to remove the human from the decision-making loop -- that he estimates is three years away.
Drones can already recognize targets such as armored vehicles using cataloged images. But there is disagreement over whether the technology is reliable enough to ensure that the machines don't err and take the lives of noncombatants.
The AP asked the defence ministries of Ukraine and Russia if they have used autonomous weapons offensively -- and whether they would agree not to use them if the other side similarly agreed. Neither responded.
If either side were to go on the attack with full AI, it might not even be a first.
An inconclusive UN report last year suggested that killer robots debuted in Libya's internecine conflict in 2020, when Turkish-made Kargu-2 drones in full-automatic mode killed an unspecified number of combatants.
A spokesman for STM, the manufacturer, said the report was based on "speculative, unverified" information and "should not be taken seriously." He told the AP the Kargu-2 cannot attack a target until the operator tells it to do so.
Fully autonomous AI is already helping to defend Ukraine. Utah-based Fortem Technologies has supplied the Ukrainian military with drone-hunting systems that combine small radars and unmanned aerial vehicles, both powered by AI. The radars are designed to identify enemy drones, which the UAVs then disable by firing nets at them -- all without human assistance.
The number of AI-endowed drones keeps growing. Israel has been exporting them for decades. Its radar-killing Harpy can hover over anti-aircraft radar for up to nine hours waiting for them to power up.
Other examples include Beijing's Blowfish-3 unmanned weaponized helicopter. Russia has been working on a nuclear-tipped underwater AI drone called the Poseidon. The Dutch are currently testing a ground robot with a .50-caliber machine gun.
Honchar believes Russia, whose attacks on Ukrainian civilians have shown little regard for international law, would have used killer autonomous drones by now if the Kremlin had them.
"I don't think they'd have any scruples," agreed Adam Bartosiewicz, vice president of WB Group, which makes the Warmate.
AI is a priority for Russia. President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 that whoever dominates that technology will rule the world. In a Dec. 21 speech, he expressed confidence in the Russian arms industry's ability to embed AI in war machines, stressing that "the most effective weapons systems are those that operate quickly and practically in an automatic mode." Russian officials already claim their Lancet drone can operate with full autonomy.
"It's not going to be easy to know if and when Russia crosses that line," said Gregory C. Allen, former director of strategy and policy at the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.
Switching a drone from remote piloting to full autonomy might not be perceptible. To date, drones able to work in both modes have performed better when piloted by a human, Allen said.
The technology is not especially complicated, said University of California-Berkeley professor Stuart Russell, a top AI researcher. In the mid-2010s, colleagues he polled agreed that graduate students could, in a single term, produce an autonomous drone "capable of finding and killing an individual, let's say, inside a building," he said.
An effort to lay international ground rules for military drones has so far been fruitless. Nine years of informal United Nations talks in Geneva made little headway, with major powers including the United States and Russia opposing a ban. The last session, in December, ended with no new round scheduled.
Washington policymakers say they won't agree to a ban because rivals developing drones cannot be trusted to use them ethically.
Toby Walsh, an Australian academic who, like Russell, campaigns against killer robots, hopes to achieve a consensus on some limits, including a ban on systems that use facial recognition and other data to identify or attack individuals or categories of people.
"If we are not careful, they are going to proliferate much more easily than nuclear weapons," said Walsh, author of "Machines Behaving Badly." "If you can get a robot to kill one person, you can get it to kill a thousand."
Scientists also worry about AI weapons being repurposed by terrorists. In one feared scenario, the U.S. military spends hundreds of millions writing code to power killer drones. Then it gets stolen and copied, effectively giving terrorists the same weapon.
The global public is concerned. An Ipsos survey done for Human Rights Watch in 2019 found that 61 per cent of adults across 26 countries oppose the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems.
To date, the Pentagon has neither clearly defined "autonomous weapon" nor authorized a single such weapon for use by U.S. troops, said Allen, the former Defense Department official. Any proposed system must be approved by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two undersecretaries.
That's not stopping the weapons from being developed across the U.S. Projects are underway at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, military labs, academic institutions and in the private sector.
The Pentagon has emphasized using AI to augment human warriors. The Air Force is studying ways to pair pilots with drone wingmen. A booster of the idea, former Deputy Defense Secretary Robert O. Work, said in a report last month that it "would be crazy not to go to an autonomous system" once AI-enabled systems outperform humans -- a threshold that he said was crossed in 2015, when computer vision eclipsed that of humans.
Humans have already been pushed out in some defensive systems. Israel's Iron Dome missile shield is authorized to open fire automatically, although it is said to be monitored by a person who can intervene if the system goes after the wrong target.
Multiple countries, and every branch of the U.S. military, are developing drones that can attack in deadly synchronized swarms, according to Kallenborn, the George Mason researcher.
So will future wars become a fight to the last drone?
That's what Putin predicted in a 2017 televised chat with engineering students: "When one party's drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender."
------
Frank Bajak reported from Boston. Associated Press journalists Tara Copp in Washington, Garance Burke in San Francisco and Suzan Fraser in Turkey contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow's tactics could be shifting.
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Canada
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
-
Canada extends copyright protection another 20 years to meet new trade obligation
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim
A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
World
-
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
-
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents' home.
-
Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
-
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
-
State seeks long prison term for accused NYC subway gunman
Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City.
Politics
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Canada extends copyright protection another 20 years to meet new trade obligation
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
Health
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
-
As legal pot grows in U.S., more kids sickened by edibles at home
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday.
-
EU to try again for co-ordination on China COVID-19 policies
European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
The first meteor shower of 2023 is at its peak, here's how to spot it
Stargazers will have until tonight to get their last best view of the first meteor shower of 2023.
Entertainment
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
-
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67
Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.
-
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.
Business
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
-
Restaurants debut new takeout ware amid phase-in of single-use plastics ban
Customers may notice takeout containers, straws and other items being swapped for greener alternatives in the new year as Canada's food service industry adjusts to the phase-in of a federal law that aims to eventually remove many single-use plastics from the market altogether.
Lifestyle
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Steps to make sure you're ready for your next financial emergency
Financial experts say people should be ready for unexpected events like power outages, weather interruptions and other disasters that can inflict chaos and take a financial toll -- often with little warning. Here are steps you can take to make sure you're ready for the next emergency.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Sports
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
-
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
Autos
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.