

CTVNews.ca Staff





An overworked delivery driver has been left with a whopping insurance bill after he fell asleep at the wheel, causing a collision involving four luxury cars.

CCTV captured the moment he lost control of his Mitsubishi SUV hitting not one, but four Ferraris in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Sunday.

The unfortunate driver, named as Lin Chin-hsiang by the BBC, now faces insurance costs of approximately half a million Canadian dollars.

The footage, provided by the New Taipei City Police Department, shows the 20-year-old crashing into a parked Ferrari causing a domino effect involving three more of the super cars.

The driver has admitted responsibility and agreed to pay what he owes once insurance companies decide what they’ll cover. And his honesty appears to have paid off, with dozens of Good Samaritans offering cash to help him foot the bill.

The Ferrari owners had met up ahead of a scenic drive and were stood near the vehicles when the crash occurred. No one was reported injured in the incident.