Dramatic video shows worker's rescue from roof of burning building

Dramatic footage from a construction site in Reading, U.K., shows the moment that a worker was rescued from the roof of a building engulfed by flames.

The video was taken by a bystander, Christopher Launder, who told Storyful that crowds had gathered to watch the high-stakes rescue unfold as the trapped worker was brought to safety by a crane.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said more than 50 firefighters had been deployed to the scene as the fought to bring the blaze under control.

According to local reports, two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.