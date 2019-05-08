

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Dramatic video captured the moment a snake bit the head of an Oklahoma man while he was trying to open his friend’s front door.

The attack was recorded by his friend’s doorbell camera in Lawton, Okla.

The video of Jerel Heywood opening his friend’s screen door and apparently startling a 1.5 -metre-long bullsnake which had been wrapped around a nearby porch light.

The snake lashes out at Heywood who screams out in shock and pain. "Take me to the hospital!" Heywood can be heard shouting. "I just got bit by a snake!"

Heywood’s friend Rodney Copeland took Heywood to the hospital where doctors determined the snake wasn’t poisonous. A

Copeland’s son, Mashawn posted additional videos on Facebook, where he wrote: “When you think things aren’t going right... Just be thankful a snake didn’t bite you in the face today.”

While Heywood will be okay, the snake wasn’t so lucky. The other videos show a neighbour quickly running in and killing the snake shortly after the attack.”