Dramatic video: Backpackers caught in fireball caused by lithium-ion battery explosion
Dramatic video shows the moment a lithium-ion battery exploded inside a hostel room in Sydney, Australia.
CCTV from Wednesday shows two backpackers running from a room after a battery exploded inside, causing a fireball and flames to shoot out into the hallway.
The two men were caught in the fireball, but managed to escape without any serious injuries. One of the men in his 20s sustained minor leg injuries.
At least 70 people were forced to leave the building due to the fire.
The blaze was sparked by a faulty e-bike battery left on charge, according to emergency crews.
