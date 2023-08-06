Dozens rescued by Italy from migrant shipwrecks. Survivors say 31 missing, others stranded on rocks

FILE - The Italian coast guard ship Peluso approaches the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy, Monday, April 17, 2023. Italy's Coast Guard rescued 57 migrants from two boats that capsized over the weekend in rough seas south of a tiny Italian island and recovered two bodies, authorities said. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) FILE - The Italian coast guard ship Peluso approaches the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy, Monday, April 17, 2023. Italy's Coast Guard rescued 57 migrants from two boats that capsized over the weekend in rough seas south of a tiny Italian island and recovered two bodies, authorities said. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social