Dozens of prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia, a top official said Sunday, as Orthodox Ukrainians marked the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its brutal full-scale war last February.
While celebrations were subdued due to security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services, Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope, linking the story of Jesus' resurrection to their longing for peace and a Ukrainian victory.
Dozens of families had special reasons to rejoice, as presidential adviser Andriy Yermak announced that 130 soldiers, sailors, border guards and others captured by Moscow were on their way back home following a "big Easter prisoner exchange."
Yermak said in a Telegram post Sunday that those released included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia's grinding offensive.
"The lives of our people are the highest value for us," Yermak said, adding that Kyiv's goal was to bring back all remaining POWs.
There was no immediate information on how many Russian prisoners were released, but the press service of the founder of the Wagner Group, the Kremlin-affiliated paramilitary force whose fighters are prominent in eastern Ukraine, also released a video Sunday showing Ukrainian prisoners of war being readied for an exchange.
The video, published on the Telegram messaging service, features Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin instructing a soldier to prepare the Ukrainian captives to leave Russian-controlled territory "by lunchtime" on Sunday. The POWs are then shown boarding trucks and walking along a road.
In his Easter address released on Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the holiday as marking "the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life," and he stressed what he said was Ukrainian unity in the face of Russian aggression.
"Belief in victory unites all of us always, and especially today. At Easter, which from time immemorial has been a family holiday for Ukrainians, a day of warmth, hope and great unity. We are one big family -- Ukrainians. We have one big home -- Ukraine. We have one big goal -- victory for all," Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine's top soldier, Gen. Valery Zaluzhnyy, likewise drew parallels between the Christian message of resurrection and renewal and Ukraine's hopes for victory.
"Easter is a holiday of great hope. Hope that will bring us peace. I believe that together, united, we will overcome the enemy," he wrote in a Facebook post. He also thanked all front-line soldiers who he said will "hold the defense in the trenches, stay in the dugouts, (...) carry out combat duty" as the rest of the country celebrates.
In central Kyiv, people gathered in the courtyard of the landmark St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery on Sunday morning to have their Easter eggs and baskets of food blessed by a priest. A curfew had prevented most from attending the traditional all-night service there hours earlier, with many tuning into a live stream instead.
Ukrainian churches are usually crowded on Orthodox Easter Sunday. But this year, the wide courtyard was barely half full, and the line of people waiting for the priest to sprinkle holy water on their adorned baskets was moving briskly.
For a second year in a row, Moscow's brutal war has interrupted holiday routines. Ukraine's main security service this week issued a statement urging residents not to linger in churches on Sunday, in order to avoid crowding and minimize security risks.
Alla Voronina, one of the people who came to St. Michael's with baskets containing Easter cakes and multi-colored eggs, said that the restrictions were "very hard" on residents' morale.
"You constantly recall how it used to be before the war," she told The Associated Press. She said that she and her family would nevertheless follow the security recommendations and go straight home after receiving the blessing.
Others in the line echoed Zaluzhnyy's words about a wartime Easter being a symbol of hope.
"As never before, Easter at a time of war inspires us with hope and faith in the future, in the victory of Ukraine, in God's protection of our Motherland," said Inna Holivets.
Another worshipper, Tetiana Voloshyna, said she was praying for Ukrainian troops "who defend us and make it possible for us to have this holiday." She added she had come to the monastery with her "personal pain and personal requests to God for victory, peace and life."
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Celine Dion makes a musical comeback with new single release after stiff person syndrome diagnosis
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 27
Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, reportedly causing more than 200 deaths and injuries while dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
