Dozens of birds flying south for the winter were recently seen dropping dead mid-flight over the city of Chihuahua, Mexico.

The flock of yellow-headed blackbirds was captured by a surveillance camera on the morning of Feb. 7, 2022, as they fell to the ground.

The cloud of birds is seen crashing down before flying away again, leaving dozens of dead birds lying on the street.

According to Reuters, a local veterinarian first told the police that the birds could have died after inhaling toxic fumes from a heater nearby or because of an overcharge from electricity cables.

Local media later reported that the birds got disoriented and started colliding with each other, with the impact causing the deaths.

During winter, yellow-headed blackbirds migrate from Canada to the Southwest of the United States and Mexico.