

The Associated Press





KABUL - A co-ordinated double suicide bombing hit central Kabul on Monday morning, killing at least seven people, including a journalist, and wounding 20, officials said.

Five people were killed by the first blast in the Afghan capital and 11 were wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, chief of the Kabul ambulance service. The first explosion was soon followed by the other, some minutes later. Police officer Jan Agha said the journalist died in the second blast, which also wounded two police officers.

Wahid Majroh, public health ministry's spokesman, later confirmed the higher casualty tolls.

Both suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is also home to the NATO headquarters and a number of embassies in Afghanistan. The second was meant to hit those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.

Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin says the area of Kabul that was targeted includes foreign offices.

Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people suffering injuries from the blasts were being treated at the hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and IS targeting the Shiite minority. Large-scale attacks by the two militant groups have also hit the Afghan capital. Both groups want to establish strict Islamic rule in Afghanistan.