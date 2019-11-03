A doting dad has transformed his daughter’s wheelchair into a glittering carriage to complete her princess costume for Halloween.

Josh Jaconelli, from Glasgow, Scotland, posted video to Facebook showing his six-year-old child Ava sitting in costume in her new transport, which is covered in lights and tinsel.

Jaconelli told CTV News Channel his family spent about two days creating the carriage fit for a princess.

“Ava, like any other six-year-old girl, wants to be a princess, so we wanted to make her day so special because Ava can’t go out trick-or-treating like most kids because she’s nil by mouth,” Ava’s mom Kayleigh Porter told CTV News Channel Sunday.

“So we wanted to give her attention and see her face light up with the lights and we just wanted everybody to know how special she is to us and her family.”

Ava has Aicardi syndrome, which can cause seizures and vision problems.

“The video is actually the first time Ava saw her costume,” Porter explained.

“Not long before we had put the lights on she had took a seizure and she was extremely tired. So we thought we’ll put the lights on and see how she reacts and her face was amazing.

“She was just so overwhelmed, she didn’t know where to look and it just brought a tear to both our eyes because she was so tired from the seizure. She was so pleased.”

Jaconelli used plumping pipe to make the frame, building it around the wheelchair before decorating it. The big-hearted dad filmed the video in his backyard in Scotland on Halloween and posted the clip that evening.

“When we woke up the next day… we couldn’t believe the response,” Porter said.

“We were so overwhelmed by all the comments and for it to go viral worldwide is amazing.”

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on Facebook and shared more than 5,700 times.

Ava and family don’t want to part with the carriage just yet after it was such a success.

“She loves lights and she loves being the centre of attention and she definitely got centre of attention with that one,” Porter added.

--- With files from Storyful