Donald Trump search redacted affidavit set to be released
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Though Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest explanation yet about the events leading up to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
The document being released is the redacted form of an affidavit, or sworn statement, that the FBI submitted to a judge so it could obtain a warrant to search Trump's property. Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with agents spelling out to a judge the justification for why they want to search a particular property and why they believe they're likely to find evidence of a potential crime there. But affidavits routinely remain sealed during pending investigations, making the judge's decision to reveal portions of it all the more striking.
In an acknowledgment of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department by Friday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit. The directive came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward.
The redactions proposed by the Justice Department are likely to be extensive given the sensitivity of the investigation, lessening the likelihood that the document will offer a comprehensive look at the basis for the unprecedented search or significant insights about the direction of the probe. Yet even a redacted affidavit can contain at least some fresh revelations about the investigation, and is likely to help explain why federal agents who had tried for months to recover sensitive government records from Mar-a-Lago ultimately felt compelled to obtain a search warrant.
Documents already made public show the FBI retrieved from the property 11 sets of classified documents, including information marked at the top secret level. They also show that federal agents are investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
It's possible that the affidavit, particularly in its unredacted form, could shed light on key unanswered questions, including why sensitive presidential documents -- classified documents, among them -- were transported to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House and why Trump and his representatives did not supply the entire tranche of material to the National Archives and Records Administration despite repeated entreaties.
It could also offer additional details on the back-and-forth between Trump and the FBI, including a subpoena for documents that was issued last spring, as well as a June visit by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the materials were being stored.
The Justice Department had earlier contested arguments by media organizations to make any portion of the affidavit public, saying the disclosure could contain private information about witnesses and about investigative tactics. But Reinhart, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, said last week that he was disinclined to keep the entire document sealed and told federal officials to submit to him in private the redactions it wanted to make.
In his order Thursday, Reinhart said the department had made compelling arguments to leave sealed broad swaths of the document that, if disclosed, would reveal grand jury information; the identities of witnesses and "uncharged parties"; and details about the investigation's "strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods."
But he also said he was satisfied "that the Government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the Government's legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire Affidavit."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
Canadians rely on 'best before' dates even if it causes food waste, study finds
After some U.K. grocers removed 'best before' dates on select grocery products to cut back on food waste, the majority of Canadians resoundingly rejected the idea, finds a new study.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
Canada
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
-
Two in five students considering dropping out, but many feel optimistic about job prospects: survey
A new survey found that while two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, there is also a wave of optimism about the future.
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
World
-
Judge to probe how former Australia PM gained secret powers
A retired judge has been appointed to investigate how former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was able to secretly amass unprecedented ministerial powers in defiance of political conventions.
-
Donald Trump search redacted affidavit set to be released
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
-
U.S senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, in the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip earlier this month sharply raised tensions with China.
-
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
-
Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78
Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.
-
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
Politics
-
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a 'dog whistle' to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Canadian Armed Forces' largest Arctic training exercise today in what experts say is a clear signal that defending Canada's North is now a priority for his government.
Health
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
-
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
-
Nick Cannon set to welcome his ninth child
Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again. The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell.
Business
-
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes.
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
-
U.S. government revision shows economy shrank 0.6 per cent last quarter
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6 per cent annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.
Lifestyle
-
Is the mullet making a comeback? 11-year-old Quebec boy places in top 10 in USA Mullet
Eli Phillips, an 11-year-old from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in Quebec, is turning heads with his mullet that placed 10th in this year's USA Mullet Championships, edging out almost 700 other kids.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses
Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.
Sports
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
-
Nova Scotia's Troy Ryan to coach Canadian women's hockey team to 2026 Olympics
Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at the next Winter Olympic Games. The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., and Hockey Canada have agreed to an unprecedented four-year extension, which keeps Ryan behind Canada's bench until Milan and Cortina, Italy, in 2026.
-
CP Women's Open showcases past, present, and future of Canadian golf
18 Canadians are set to tee-off at the national championship CP Women's Open starting Thursday.
Autos
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
-
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.