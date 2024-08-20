World

    • Donald Trump says he'd consider appointing RFK Jr. to role in administration

    Donald Trump said Tuesday he would “certainly be open” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the 2024 race and endorses the former president. (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo) Donald Trump said Tuesday he would “certainly be open” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the 2024 race and endorses the former president. (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo)
    

    Donald Trump said Tuesday he would “certainly be open” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the 2024 race and endorses the former president.

    “I like him, and I respect him,” Trump told CNN’s Kristen Holmes in an interview after a campaign stop in Michigan.

    “He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time,” the Republican presidential nominee said. “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

    Trump’s comments came after Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said on a podcast posted Tuesday that the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump. She described the decision as one intended to reduce “the risk” that Vice-President Kamala Harris defeats Trump.

    Trump said he would “love that endorsement, because I’ve always liked” Kennedy.

    Asked if he would consider appointing Kennedy to a role in his administration if he wins in November, Trump said he “probably would.”

    “I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said. “I probably would, if something like that would happen. He’s a very different kind of a guy — a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly.”

    The former president also downplayed the potential for backlash from Republicans for appointing Kennedy, who has taken a number of progressive positions.

    “I like smart people, and Republicans like me,” Trump said.

