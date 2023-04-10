Donald Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
Legally, the most important words former U.S. President Donald Trump said after he was charged with 34 felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney last week were "not guilty." But, politically, the most significant may be "election interference."
Trump's repetition of those words, which have been taken up by other top Republicans, show how he is trying to turn his historic position as the first former president charged with crimes to his advantage. It's another example of what's been a consistent refrain throughout his political career -- claiming without evidence that an election is being rigged against him.
After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as "massive" attempts to interfere with the 2024 election.
"Our justice system has become lawless," Trump said as he appeared before supporters at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. "They're using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections."
Trump has made some version of those claims in at least 20 social media posts since March 3, the bulk of which occurred in the last two weeks, accelerating when a Manhattan grand jury appeared to be wrapping up its work and preparing to indict the former president. Trump declared his latest bid for the White House shortly after the November midterms, in what some in his orbit saw as an effort to head off the various probes swirling around him.
Alleging an election is being stolen from him is a routine Trump tactic, despite no evidence to back up his assertions. When competing for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump claimed his loss in the Iowa caucuses was due to fraud. When he won the White House that November but lost the popular vote, Trump claimed the only reason for falling short in the latter category was because undocumented immigrants voted. A task force he formed to find voter fraud disbanded without finding any evidence to back up his claim.
In 2020, Trump began arguing the election would be fraudulent months before voting started. He attacked efforts to loosen restrictions on mail voting during the coronavirus pandemic, and expanded those allegations after losing the election to claim he'd actually won it. Those lies led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.
Trump is behaving like a politician in the legal crosshairs, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist.
"He's certainly not the first politician to be prosecuted -- sometimes fairly, sometimes not -- to play the political victim card," Levitsky said.
Levitsky, who cowrote the book "How Democracies Die," said that several former presidents of other countries, when prosecuted, have claimed it was a plot to foil their future elections. Most recently, that was the complaint of Brazil's former president Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva after he was jailed before the 2018 election. Silva was freed by his country's supreme court and won back the presidency in October.
What's notable in Trump's case, however, is that his own party is echoing the stolen election claims ahead of the next campaign. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month said he was directing his party's committee chairs to "investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."
"That a whole party is carrying this line is somewhat unusual," Levitsky said.
Last week's charges in New York court stemmed from Trump's reimbursements to his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, of hush money paid in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged they had an affair. Even some critics of Trump have seen the charges as a stretch of New York laws.
The heart of the Manhattan case is prosecutors' claim that Trump falsified business records at his company to make the payoff in order to keep a potentially damaging story quiet while he was campaigning -- an illegal attempt by Trump, they argued, to try to influence the election.
The former president also faces legal jeopardy from other investigations, two of which are related to his attempts to try to interfere with the 2020 election.
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are probing Trump's January 2021 call to the state's top elections officer asking him to "find" enough votes to declare Trump the winner there. The U.S. Justice Department also has launched a federal special counsel probe into Trump's attempts to try to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is also enmeshed in a federal special counsel investigation of his handling of classified documents found at his Florida estate.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, when asked at a news conference on Tuesday whether the timing of the case was political, responded by saying: "I bring cases when they're ready."
Bragg's office declined to comment on Trump's statements about "election interference," as did the Department of Justice.
Critics warn that Trump is, once again, sowing suspicions of fraud that could damage democracy. "We've seen this film before," Joanna Lydgate, chief executive officer of States United Action, which tracks politicians who embrace Trump's election lies, said in a statement. "We know this is dangerous because we all saw what happened on January 6th."
Trump has routinely waved off such warnings, and has seamlessly integrated his current legal jeopardy into the false allegations he's made for three years about Democratic Party wrongdoing leading to his ouster.
In his first campaign rally, in Waco, Texas, days before the Manhattan indictment, Trump railed against all the investigations and said that his opponents were using the probes "because it's harder for them to stuff the ballot boxes, of which they stuffed plenty."
"The new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat on election is criminally investigating a candidate," he said.
Trump and other Republicans have sometimes contradicted themselves, decrying the investigations as an attempt to tarnish Trump while also predicting they'll aid his bid for the White House.
"I think you'll see his poll numbers go up," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., one of the president's most vocal backers in the House, predicated at a GOP conference last month. "He's never been in a stronger position." She condemned the charges last week as "unprecedented election interference."
Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs for Common Cause, which has long been critical of Trump's allegations of election rigging, noted that all the investigations of the former president began well before he started running for president again.
"Nobody is above the law, including former presidents, and running for president cannot and must not serve as a shield for wrongful conduct," Scherb said.
------
Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
More than 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators to retire by 2033: report
A new report says more than 40 per cent of farm operators will retire over the next decade, leaving Canada with a shortage.
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
Donald Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
Legally, the most important words former U.S. President Donald Trump said after he was charged with 34 felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney last week were 'not guilty.' But, politically, the most significant may be 'election interference.'
Canada
-
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
-
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
World
-
When exactly will India surpass China as most populous?
Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title as the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. But they know it's going to happen soon, if it hasn't occurred by now.
-
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
-
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.
-
In mass rally, Israeli settlers march to West Bank outpost
Thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched Monday to an evacuated West Bank settlement, in a defiant signal that Israel's most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition.
-
China jails man who scared chickens to death
In a curious court case being reported in China's state-owned media, a man identified only by his surname Gu has been sentenced to prison after a court found him guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens that belonged to a neighbour with whom he was feuding.
-
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Romanian prosecutors have carried out forensic searches of electronic devices in the case of Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, his lawyer says.
Politics
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
Review of democratic processes needed as ministerial responsibility changes: experts
One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Twitter brands BBC a 'government funded media' organization
The BBC is seeking a swift resolution after Twitter branded it as 'government funded media.'
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
Business
-
Stocks on Wall Street slip amid expectations for rate hike
Wall Street is slipping Monday in the first trading for stocks after a report heightened speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes a little harder on financial markets and the economy.
-
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
-
Sleep Country to buy Casper's Canadian operations for $20.6 million
Sleep County Canada Holdings Inc. says it will acquire Casper Sleep Inc.'s Canadian operations.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
U.S. President Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
-
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Sports
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Baltimore Ravens gave their wide receiver group a much-needed shakeup Sunday, agreeing to a contract with Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Jon Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory, starting Sunday with a four-shot deficit in the morning chill and finishing in fading sunlight as the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.
Autos
-
Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment in the past few months.
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.