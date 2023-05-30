Donald Trump's legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president's words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried.
Trump's lawyers have spent weeks angling to have the hush money case moved to federal court. The Manhattan district attorney's office responded Tuesday that the case should remain in the state court where it originated, citing old Trump tweets that they say undermine his lawyers' jurisdictional challenge.
Trump, a Republican, pleaded not guilty in state court last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to money paid to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for orchestrating hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.
Prosecutors allege that Trump's company, the Trump Organization, falsely logged the Cohen payments as being for a legal retainer that didn't exist.
Trump, the leading contender for next year's Republican presidential nomination, is slated to go on trial in state court March 25, 2024, in the heat of the primaries.
Trump's lawyers argue he can't be tried in state court because some of the alleged conduct occurred in 2017 while he was president, including checks he purportedly wrote while sitting in the Oval Office. They argue the case belongs in federal court because it "involves important federal questions" including alleged violations of federal election law.
The DA's office, in its response, pointed to tweets from 2018 in which Trump said he was paying Cohen a monthly retainer and that Cohen was being reimbursed for a US$130,000 "private agreement" the lawyer made with porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking about an alleged affair.
Trump tweeted that the payments had "nothing to do" with his campaign. Prosecutors also cited a statement in which Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer at the time, said the Daniels payment "was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect" Trump's family.
Ultimately it will be Manhattan federal judge Alvin Hellerstein who decides whether to seize control of the case or keep it in state court. likely after the two sides duke it out at a hearing on the issue June 27.
Such transfer requests are rarely granted, although Trump's is unprecedented because he's the first ex-president charged with a crime. In the meantime, the case will continue in state court.
Matthew Colangelo, a senior counsel to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, urged Hellerstein to keep the case as is, arguing in court papers Tuesday that Trump's lawyers had failed to meet a high legal bar.
Trump's lawyers argue that he must be tried in federal court because, as commander-in-chief, he was a "federal officer." Colangelo contended that Trump's legal team hasn't satisfied any of three grounds for moving the case under that standard and questioned whether it would even apply to Trump.
Over the years, he wrote, courts have debated whether the legal definition of "federal officer" applies to a president or only to other members of the government.
Trump's charges pertained to efforts "to conceal criminal conduct that largely occurred before his inauguration," Colangelo wrote. That includes alleged violations of New York laws regulating record-keeping at private businesses -- laws that have no federal equivalent, he added.
Trump's "alleged criminal conduct had no connection to his official duties and responsibilities" but instead "arose from his unofficial actions relating to his private businesses and pre-election conduct," Colangelo wrote in a 40-page filing.
The Trump legal team's inability to connect his conduct to his official duties negates any potential defense he might invoke, such as presidential immunity, Colangelo wrote.
In addition to Trump and Giuliani's public statements, prosecutors on Tuesday cited secret grand jury material including unspecified exhibits, a court order and a document obtained by a grand jury subpoena. That evidence was filed under seal.
Manhattan's state and federal courthouses are just a block apart, but where Trump's trial is held could impact how it plays out.
The Manhattan DA's office, which conducts most of its business in state court, would still prosecute either way, but Trump could gain an advantage in federal court with a broader and more politically diverse jury pool drawing from the New York City suburbs in addition to heavily Democratic Manhattan.
Manhattan federal prosecutors previously investigated and charged only Cohen, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the hush money payments and is a key witness in the state case against Trump.
Trump sued Cohen last month, accusing him of "vast reputational harm" for talking publicly about the payments.
Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, accused Trump of "using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation" and said the lawsuit wouldn't deter Cohen's cooperation with prosecutors.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
New study finds Canadian women are more likely to adhere to social and democratic values than men
New data from the General Social Survey by Statistics Canada examined values across different Canadian demographics and found that Canadian women are more likely to closely adhere to most social and democratic values than Canadian men.
Over half of Canadians say the city or town they live in has become noisier: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians experience more noise in their city or town than they did last year.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Debt limit deal heads to vote in full House while McCarthy scrambles for GOP approval
Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
Canada
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
World
-
Donald Trump's legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president's words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried.
-
Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally
Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead.
-
Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in rare cross-party move
Nevada's Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for people seeking abortions.
-
Dinosaur exhibition temporarily closes in Atlanta after intruders cause expensive damage
A dinosaur exhibition linked to the Jurassic Park movie franchise has temporarily closed its Atlanta location after police say people broke in and caused more than $250,000 in damage.
-
Pro-Imran Khan Pakistani TV journalist returns home after being freed
A prominent Pakistani television journalist who went missing last week, apparently because of his public support to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, returned home early Tuesday after being released by his captors, his family and his employer said.
-
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: Nun's body shows little decay since 2019 death
Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.
Politics
-
Liberals voice support for embattled rapporteur Johnston, as MPs debate asking him to step down
Federal Liberals say they continue to have confidence in David Johnston's work as foreign interference special rapporteur, despite opposition MPs calling for him to step down after recommending against a public inquiry. During debate, opposition MPs spoke about being targeted by China, while at committee former federal security officials voiced support for an inquiry.
-
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
-
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Health
-
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
A raccoon in Maine was euthanized and tested for rabies after a woman brought it into a pet store for a nail trim and some customers kissed it, state wildlife authorities said.
-
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear bid to sue Reddit over child porn
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by child pornography victims to overcome a legal shield for internet companies in a case involving a lawsuit accusing Reddit Inc of violating federal law by failing to rid the discussion website of this illegal content.
-
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
China launched a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station on Tuesday, with an eye to putting astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade.
-
UAE announces groundbreaking mission to asteroid belt, seeking clues to life's origins
The United Arab Emirates unveiled plans Monday to send a spaceship to explore the solar system's main asteroid belt, the latest space project by the oil-rich nation after it launched the successful Hope spacecraft to Mars in 2020.
Entertainment
-
Florida art dealer gets 2 years, 3 months in Warhol forgery scheme
A South Florida art dealer was sentenced Tuesday to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.
-
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Business
-
Debt limit deal heads to vote in full House while McCarthy scrambles for GOP approval
Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered Texas prison where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley.
Lifestyle
-
New study finds Canadian women are more likely to adhere to social and democratic values than men
New data from the General Social Survey by Statistics Canada examined values across different Canadian demographics and found that Canadian women are more likely to closely adhere to most social and democratic values than Canadian men.
-
Over half of Canadians say the city or town they live in has become noisier: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians experience more noise in their city or town than they did last year.
-
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
Sports
-
MLB to take over San Diego Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally Sports misses rights payment
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payments to the regional sports network's parent company and let the grace period expire.
-
Orioles sign OF Aaron Hicks, put Cedric Mullins on 10-day IL with groin strain
The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Aaron Hicks on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin.
-
Canada Soccer faces independent audit into finances, new funding conditions
The federal government is imposing new conditions on funding for Canada Soccer, the sports ministry confirmed to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.