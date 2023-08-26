Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fueling campaign spectacle: experts

A stern, defiant Donald Trump stares angrily at the Fulton County jail camera in a now historic photo that has been plastered across the internet.

Following several criminal charges made against the former U.S. president and 18 of his co-defendants in June, Trump surrendered himself on Thursday to authorities at an Atlanta, Ga. prison before being released on US$200,000 bail. It was minutes before his release that the mugshot of the four-time indicted businessman was already taking over the internet.

It's a kind of attention and spectacle the former reality television show host is all too familiar with, strategic communications advisor Bernard Gauthier says.

“He doesn't look scared or guilty, he looks assertive and he looks strong, and that’s just pure performance. This guy is an entertainer, he’s a performer and he’s very much in character in that shot,” Gauthier told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)Anything that strayed from his serious demeanor would’ve likely been seen as guilt or fear to his supporters, Gautheir explained, including going the mocking, smiling route as former Georgia Republican party leader, David Shafer and attorney Jenna Ellis did in their mugshots.

Political science professor at the University of British Columbia, Paul Quirk, explains there’s no rule-book on how politicians should pose when booked on criminal charges, but in the event it happens, the choice is insurmountable.

“Usually mugshots, people's faces have a neutral expression, they're not trying to make an impression,” Quirk told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday.

“These people knew, Trump, his staff, Mark Meadows, [they] all knew that these mugshots would get widespread distribution, so they had a choice to make about what appearance to give and it's not an easy choice,” Quirk said.

Ultimately, Trump’s steely stare proved to be just what his campaign needed. His team wasted no time creating t-shirts, hats, mugs and bumper stickers using his mugshot over the words “NEVER SURRENDER.”

ORCHESTRATING A SPECTACLE

Trump’s body measurements included with his mugshot also made waves on the internet, as questions rose over their accuracy.

Fulton County jail records describe Trump, inmate number P01135809, as a white male, height 6 '3, weight 215 lbs (97kgs), and with “blond or strawberry” hair. According to his last White House physical in 2020, Trump weighed 244 lbs (110 kgs). In 2019, he was considered officially obese when he weighed in at 243 lbs (108kgs).

Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly began to compare Trump’s body measurements to professional athletes, questioning whether the former U.S. president lied about his height or there was an error made on part of the jail staff. Fulton County Jail has not made any comment on this and it is not clear if body measurements are typically self-reported.

While it wouldn’t be the first time Trump would be caught in a lie, Quirk says, if his body measurements are inaccurate it could potentially lead jury members during the trial to question what other claims he could have fabricated.

“Maybe the jury would notice this particularly bold lie and it might affect their inclination to believe what he says. I don't know how good a point that is because anybody who is paying attention knows that he lies all the time,” Quirk said.

While Trump’s favourable measurements may have caused a stir, Gauthier says it doesn’t compare to the greater spectacle made out of his arrest. Camera crews swarmed the jail, waiting for Trump’s motorcade to arrive during prime-time television hours just a day before the deadline for his surrender.

“It was dramatic, it captured [people’s] attention when he was there and that was carefully orchestrated. I think that's what people will remember, is the mug shot and then the hours spent leading up to his arrival,” Gauthier said.

The spectacle of it all will likely continue to work in his favour, Gauthier explains, as Trump continues to give himself the role of a “martyr” who is being sacrificed for his supporters. Following his indictment in June, Trump disregarded the charges against him and warned his supporters the opposition will be “coming” for them as well.

“He said, ‘in the end, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you and I'm just standing in their way,’ and that's a wonderful example of how he is sacrificing himself for his followers,” Gauthier explained.

“That is powerful stuff, that is biblical, almost in reference. That is very, very powerful and I think it's going to carry him for quite some time,” he continued.

As the countdown to the 2024 U.S. presidential election begins, it’s too early to tell whether this support will continue for Trump long-term, Gauthier says. Trump still has to face popular opponents like his former vice-president Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the GOP primary in January.

“This is going to unfold slowly and it's going to become part of the election. It’s very much going to be a part of the story of Trump and it's going to be fascinating to see, can he in fact grow his base using this kind of line and this positioning himself as a martyr, time will tell,” Gauthier said.