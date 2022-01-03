NEW YORK -- New York state's attorney general is seeking to question two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company.

Subpoenas to the Trumps from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.

The Trump Organization and the Trump family plan to ask a judge to block James' lawyers from questioning the Trumps or their father, who was also subpoenaed, the filing said.

Lawyers for the company and the Trumps were not immediately available for comment.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and also a son of Donald Trump, was questioned by James' office in October 2020.

Ivanka Trump, who had worked for the Trump Organization before her father was elected president in 2016, served in the White House as a senior adviser. Her brother Donald Jr. remained with the family business, but also championed his father's presidency.

The subpoenas reflect an escalation of James' nearly three-year probe into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced their values to lower its tax bill.

James’ probe has focused on properties including the Seven Springs Estate in suburban Westchester County, New York, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

It is related to but separate from a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and which James joined last May, into the Trump Organization's business practices.

The criminal probe is overseen by Alvin Bragg, who was sworn in on Saturday as district attorney to succeed Cyrus Vance, who led that office for 12 years and from whom he inherited the probe.

Bragg told CNN last month that he plans to be personally involved in the case, and wanted the top lawyers from his office to stay on.

Last month, Trump sued James in a federal court in Albany, the state capital, to block her civil probe, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York, and by Washington newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiaacu and Jonathan Oatis)