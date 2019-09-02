Donald Trump getting updates on Hurricane Dorian while at private Virginia golf club: White House
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 2:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 2:54PM EDT
STERLING, Va. - U.S. President Donald Trump was receiving hourly updates on Hurricane Dorian while at his private Virginia golf club.
That's according to White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.
Trump spent several hours at the club on Labour Day.
The president has also been retweeting storm updates issued by the National Hurricane Center.
Trump participated in a briefing on Dorian at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Washington headquarters on Sunday.
Dorian was hovering over the Bahamas on Monday after pummeling the islands with winds topping (240 kph.
