

The Associated Press





STERLING, Va. - U.S. President Donald Trump was receiving hourly updates on Hurricane Dorian while at his private Virginia golf club.

That's according to White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

Trump spent several hours at the club on Labour Day.

The president has also been retweeting storm updates issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Trump participated in a briefing on Dorian at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Washington headquarters on Sunday.

Dorian was hovering over the Bahamas on Monday after pummeling the islands with winds topping (240 kph.