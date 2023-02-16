Donald Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Columbia, S.C., on , Jan. 28, 2023. (Alex Brandon / AP) Former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Columbia, S.C., on , Jan. 28, 2023. (Alex Brandon / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social