Donald Trump criminal trial is set for March 2024, middle of Republican primary race

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s criminal falsifying business records case in Manhattan will on Tuesday instruct Donald Trump on what he can (and cannot) say about the case against him. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images) The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s criminal falsifying business records case in Manhattan will on Tuesday instruct Donald Trump on what he can (and cannot) say about the case against him. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social