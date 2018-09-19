

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alligator hunting season is open in Texas, and one grandmother has already bagged a prize that has people talking.

Judy B. Cochran killed a 3.5-metre, 225-kilogram gator Monday while hunting at her family’s ranch.

“I said ‘Don’t mess with Nana,’” she told KTRK-TV in an interview.

“One shot in the head, and he just went under. Typically they’ll do what they call a death roll, and just roll over and over and over – well, this one didn’t.”

Cochran, who is the mayor of the town of Livingston, Tex., posted a photo to Facebook of herself with the gator, and received a skeptical reaction from her friends.

“Several wrote back ‘No, you did not do that,’ and I said ‘Yes, I did do that,’” she said.

Cochran suspects the alligator may be to blame for the disappearance of a miniature horse from the ranch three years ago.

The gator has been taken to a taxidermist. Cochran plans to have its head and tail mounted and the rest of its body fashioned into boots.

Texas allows alligator hunting for a three-week period in September. All gators must be baited and caught before they can legally be killed.