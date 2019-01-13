

CTVNews.ca Staff





A statue of Bigfoot on a rural road in North Carolina has apparently prompted a number of 911 calls.

Officials with the Davie County Animal Shelter in Mocksville, N.C., said Friday in a Facebook post that the “handsome fellow” recently spotted in a wooded area off Pine Ridge Road was an unmoving sculpture with glowing eyes, and not an elusive mythical creature.

“If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature,” the shelter wrote.

Sasquatches in general and Bigfoot in particular are more commonly associated with B.C. and the northwestern United States than with North Carolina.

An artist on Quadra Island, B.C., unveiled a 225-kilogram, 2.5-metre-tall sasquatch sculpture made entirely of driftwood last summer, around the same time a B.C. court refused to let a self-proclaimed sasquatch tracker sue the government for allegedly ignoring his evidence of the creature’s existence.

Bigfoot also made headlines in North Carolina neighbour state Virginia last summer, when a Congressional candidate claimed her opponent was a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica” and therefore unfit for office.