Dominican police arrest 'mastermind' in David Ortiz shooting
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 2:09PM EDT
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
Police said Friday that Victor Hugo Gomez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.
Authorities had said last week that they believed Gomez was living in the U.S.
He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernandez during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.
Ortiz was flown to Boston and remains hospitalized there after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.
