Domestic issues give Turkiye's Erdogan a tough election race
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has parlayed his country's NATO membership and location straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence during two decades in power. Like other world leaders with global ambitions, he finds his tenure imperiled by matters closer to home.
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday are taking place amid rampant inflation and months after a catastrophic earthquake killed over 50,000 people in the country's south. The government has come under criticism for mismanaging the economy and failing to prepare the quake-prone nation for February's natural disaster.
Polls show Erdogan facing the toughest reelection race of his career. A six-party opposition alliance united behind the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the social democratic Republican People's Party, promising to undo democratic backsliding, repatriate Syrian refugees and to promote the rights of Turkish women.
Here's a look at the main domestic issues shaping the election, and where Erdogan and his challenger stand:
ERDOGAN'S ECONOMICS
Contrary to the mainstream economic theory of interest rate increases helping to keep consumer prices in check, Erdogan maintains that high borrowing rates cause inflation. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye, under pressure from the president, repeatedly slashed interest rates to boost growth and exports.
Instead, the value of the Turkish lira nosedived, and the rate cuts exacerbated a cost of living crisis. Inflation peaked at 85 per cent in October. The official April figure was 44 per cent, although independent groups say they think the actual rate is much higher.
To offset the impacts of inflation and win back votes, Erdogan has engaged in a public spending spree ahead of the elections, increasing the minimum wage and pension payments.
The opposition alliance has promised to restore the central bank's independence and a return to orthodox economic policies, if Kilicdaroglu becomes president.
Erdogan reportedly has asked Mehmet Simsek, his internationally respected former finance minister, to return to the position, a sign that a new government may embrace more orthodox policies, if the Turkish leader wins a third presidential term.
RECOVERING FROM DISASTER
Turkiye is grappling with a difficult recovery from February's 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadliest quake in the country's modern history. It destroyed or damaged more than 300,000 buildings. Hundreds of thousands of residents are sheltering in temporary accommodation like tents. Some 658,000 people were left jobless, according to the International Labor Organization.
The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused US$34.2 billion in "direct damages" -- an amount equivalent to 4 per cent of Turkiye's 2021 gross domestic product. The recovery and reconstruction costs could add up to twice that much, the international financial institution said.
Erdogan's government, meanwhile, has been accused of setting the stage for the devastation with lax building code enforcement. Some people left homeless or struggling to earn money also found the government's earthquake response to be slow.
The Turkish leader has centered his election campaign on rebuilding the 11 worst-hit provinces. Erdogan has pledged to construct 319,000 homes within the year and attended a number of groundbreaking ceremonies, trying to convince voters that only he can rebuild lives and businesses.
Kilicdaroglu says his government would give houses to quake victims for free instead of the 20-year repayment plan envisaged by Erdogan's government.
REFUGEES NO LONGER SO WELCOME
Refugees, especially those fleeing civil war in neighboring Syria, were once greeted with open arms in Turkiye, but anti-migration sentiment is on the rise amid the economic downturn. A shortage of housing and shelters in the quake-hit provinces has increased calls for Syrian refugees to go home.
The Kilicdaroglu-led opposition alliance and other opposition parties have vowed to repatriate Syrians within two years. Kilicdaroglu says he will seek European Union funds to build homes, schools, hospitals and roads in Syria and encourage Turkish entrepreneurs to open factories and other businesses there.
Under mounting public pressure, Erdogan's government has begun constructing thousands of brick homes in Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria to encourage voluntary returns. His government is also seeking a reconciliation with Syrian President Bashir Assad to ensure their safe return.
Officials say there are some 5 million migrants and refugees in Turkey, including around 3.7 million Syrians and 300,000 Afghans, but anti-migrant parties say the figure is closer to 13 million.
A MORE DEMOCRATIC TURKEY?
The coalition of six parties has declared a commitment to restore Turkiye as a parliamentary democracy and to give citizens greater rights and freedoms should their alliance win the elections.
Erdogan succeeded in getting a presidential system of governance narrowly approved by referendum in 2017 and introduced in 2018. The new system abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated a vast amount of powers in the hands of the president.
The alliance has outlined plans for a greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary.
Kilicdaroglu has also promised to do away with a law that makes insulting the president a criminal offense punishable by prison. He also has pledged to free former pro-Kurdish party co-chair Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist businessman and human rights activist Osman Kavala from prison.
The six parties have also promised to abide by decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which has called for Demirtas and Kavala's release.
WILL THE ELECTION AFFECT WOMEN'S AND LGBTQ+ RIGHTS?
Seeking to widen his support from voters, Erdogan has expanded his own political alliance of two nationalist parties to include a small Islamist party and also secured the backing of a radical Kurdish-Islamist party.
The parties newly recruited into Erdogan's camp have Islamic agendas, which have raised fears about the future of women's rights in Turkiye. They want to scrap laws on alimony and domestic violence protection, arguing they encourage women to leave their husbands and threaten traditional family values.
Erdogan already has removed Turkiye from a European convention that aims to prevent domestic violence - a nod to religious groups that claimed the treaty encourages divorce and LGBTQ+ rights. Pandering to his pious and conservative supporters, Erdogan and other members of his ruling party have called LGBTQ+ individuals "deviants."
The Kilicdaroglu-led alliance has vowed to rejoin the European treaty and to uphold the rights of women and minority communities. Kilicdaroglu has also reached out to conservative women, assuring them they will be able to continue wearing Islamic-style headscarves that were once banned in schools and government offices under Turkiye's secular laws.
WHAT ABOUT FOREIGN POLICY?
The opposition alliance has signaled it would pursue a more Western-oriented foreign policy and seek to rebuild ties with the United States, the European Union and NATO allies.
The opposition says it would work for Turkiye's reinstatement to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, from which the country was ousted following the Erdogan government's purchase of a Russian-made air defense system.
At the same time, a government led by the parties trying to oust Erdogan from power is expected to try to balance Turkey's economic ties with Russia.
An opposition win also could result in Turkiye ending its veto of Sweden's request to join NATO. Erdogan's government has blocked Sweden's accession into the alliance, pressing the country to crackdown on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkiye regards as terrorist threats.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
NEW | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
The 5 headlines you should read this morning
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
RCMP to begin field-testing body cameras ahead of national rollout
The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
-
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
World
-
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan; driver injured
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks to a nearby medical facility exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a school and residential apartment buildings. The driver suffered minor injuries.
-
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead
A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities and the company said.
-
Leader of pro-independence party in Wales quits after report slams toxic culture
The leader of Wales' pro-independence political party has resigned after an inquiry found it was riddled with bullying and misogyny.
-
5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage
An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said.
-
Finland's outgoing PM Sanna Marin divorces husband of three years
Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday.
-
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear that they intend to let the legal process play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.
Politics
-
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
-
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
Health
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
-
Canadian university researchers find 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
-
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Sci-Tech
-
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
Entertainment
-
'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' builds on beloved predecessor
Nintendo is set to release the long-awaited next game in its Zelda series. 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' refines and expands on previous instalments with an experience that's both familiar and worth the wait.
-
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, who laid bare her struggles as a parent and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media, has died at 47.
-
Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts
It'll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards -- it's his first time hosting an awards show. And co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it.
Business
-
G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff
The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet in Japan beginning Thursday as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling and potential default looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy, along with the war in Ukraine.
-
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
-
China's ban on Canadian beef still in place year-and-a-half later; industry in dark
A Chinese ban on Canadian beef that industry officials expected would be short-lived remains in place 17 months later, and industry representatives say they remain in the dark about the reasons.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
Nugent-Hopkins ends playoff goal drought in Oilers' 4-1 win over Golden Knights
Squaring their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights and recovering from a bad home game were the Edmonton Oilers' priorities Wednesday.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
-
Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing
Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have "international repercussions," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000 US, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).
-
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.
-
Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in B.C.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.