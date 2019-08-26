

CTVNews.ca staff





In an apparent act of cruelty, Ohio police say a dog was found on the side of the road with a slit throat and her snout duct-taped shut, earlier this month.

A man driving home from work on Aug. 17 spotted the injured dog near Middletown, 60 kilometres north of Cincinnati, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

“She (the dog) darted out into the road and he pulled over and was able to get to her," Shari Wyenandt, a member of the Homeless Animal Rescue Team told the WXIX-TV station. That’s when the driver realized she was bleeding from her neck.

The dog was quickly taken to a veterinarian's office, treated for her wounds and survived her injuries.

"This is appalling, words cannot describe the disgust I'm feeling right now," Sheriff Richard Jones said in the Facebook post. "We will work diligently to find who did this and seek justice."

Rescuers discovered a microchip was inside the dog, whose name they learned was Dani. Records show that she was adopted in 2011.

And according to photos Jones tweeted on Saturday, Dani appears to be doing well. "I love animals and take these cases very serious(ly),” he said in his tweet.

The Butler County Sheriff’s dog warden is actively looking for the owner or any information regarding the case.