Dog credited with saving Delaware family from gas leak
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 2:27PM EST
LONG NECK, Del. -- A German Shepard is being hailed a hero after alerting a Delaware family to a potentially fatal gas leak.
The News Journal reports that 5-year-old Greta barked to wake up her owner in the middle of the night earlier this month and alerted him to a leak from a propane stove. The gas had filled several rooms in the house with gas.
Owner Ken Walsh called Greta, a rescue dog, a "hero" for alerting him to the gas leak before it hurt him, his wife ,and 14-year-old son.
Walsh said Greta was rewarded with a steak and sweet potatoes.