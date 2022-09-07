Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social