Physicians are pushing back on social media after the National Rifle Association of America said “self-important anti-gun doctors” should “stay in their lane.”

The NRA tweeted the comment last week, in response to an American College of Physicians' position paper that outlined a public health approach to reducing gun-related deaths and injuries. 

The paper called gun violence a "public health threat in the United States that must not be allowed to continue." It also outlined recommendations to reduce gun-related deaths.

In response to the tweet, doctors have been sharing stories about victims of gun violence, as well as photos showing extracted bullets and blood-soaked hospital scrubs. The NRA tweet prompted the hashtag “#ThisIsOurLane” to start trending online.

#ThisIsOurLane has been tweeted more than 70,000 times in less than a week.

 

 

A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that gun-related deaths in large U.S. metropolitan regions are increasing, reversing years of decline.