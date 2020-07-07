MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- A pregnant woman was fatally shot Sunday night in south Minneapolis. But before she died, doctors were successfully able to deliver her child.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue — just a block from the George Floyd memorial site.

Investigators say the woman was inside a car when she was shot. Officers found her at the scene, and she was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Doctors were able to deliver her child, but the woman died shortly thereafter.

Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman, says this is the city’s 29th homicide this year. The vehicle that the victim was inside has been towed as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

Another shooting Sunday night happened near where the pregnant woman was shot. The victim walked into Hennepin Healthcare overnight. Investigators are currently treating this as a separate incident.

Sunday night’s shootings are the latest in what’s been a violent weekend in Minneapolis.

On the Fourth of July in north Minneapolis, a 17-year-old boy was shot, and a fight between neighbors ended with a stabbing.

Also on Saturday night, a shooting injured four people in Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Everyone hurt in these Saturday incidents is expected to survive.