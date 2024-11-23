Doctor at the heart of Turkiye's newborn baby deaths case says he was a 'trusted' physician

Walking pneumonia is surging in Canada. Is it peaking now?
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
The Turkish doctor at the center of an alleged fraud scheme that led to the deaths of 10 babies told an Istanbul court Saturday that he was a “trusted” physician.
Dr. Firat Sari is one of 47 people on trial accused of transferring newborn babies to neonatal units of private hospitals, where they were allegedly kept for prolonged and sometimes unnecessary treatments in order to receive social security payments.
“Patients were referred to me because people trusted me. We did not accept patients by bribing anyone from 112,” Sari said, referring to Turkiye’s emergency medical phone line.
Sari, said to be the plot’s ringleader, operated the neonatal intensive care units of several private hospitals in Istanbul. He is facing a sentence of up to 583 years in prison in a case where doctors, nurses, hospital managers and other health staff are accused of putting financial gain before newborns’ wellbeing.
The case, which emerged last month, has sparked public outrage and calls for greater oversight of the health care system. Authorities have since revoked the licenses and closed 10 of the 19 hospitals that were implicated in the scandal.
“I want to tell everything so that the events can be revealed,” Sari, the owner of Medisense Health Services, told the court. “I love my profession very much. I love being a doctor very much.”
Although the defendants are charged with the negligent homicide of 10 infants since January 2023, an investigative report cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency said they caused the deaths of “hundreds” of babies over a much longer time period.
Over 350 families have petitioned prosecutors or other state institutions seeking investigations into the deaths of their children, according to state media.
Activists, some holding banners during a protest outside the courthouse where dozens of Turkish health-care workers including doctors and nurses go on trial for fraud and causing the deaths of 10 infants, in Istanbul, Turkiye, Monday Nov, 18, 2024.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Prosecutors at the trial, which opened on Monday, say the defendants also falsified reports to make the babies’ condition appear more serious so as to obtain more money from the state as well as from families.
The main defendants have denied any wrongdoing, insisting they made the best possible decisions and are now facing punishment for unavoidable, unwanted outcomes.
Sari is charged with establishing an organization with the aim of committing a crime, defrauding public institutions, forgery of official documents and homicide by negligence.
During questioning by prosecutors before the trial, Sari denied accusations that the babies were not given the proper care, that the neonatal units were understaffed or that his employees were not appropriately qualified, according to a 1,400-page indictment.
“Everything is in accordance with procedures,” he told prosecutors in a statement.
The hearings at Bakirkoy courthouse, on Istanbul’s European side, have seen protests outside calling for private hospitals to be shut down and “baby killers” to be held accountable.
The case has also led to calls for the resignation of Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, who was the Istanbul provincial health director at the time some of the deaths occurred. Ozgur Ozel, the main opposition party leader, has called for all hospitals involved to be nationalized.
In a Saturday interview with the A Haber TV channel, Memisoglu characterized the defendants as “bad apples” who had been “weeded out.”
“Our health system is one of the best health systems in the world,” he said. “This is a very exceptional, very organized criminal organization. It is a mistake to evaluate this in the health system as a whole.”
Memisoglu also denied the claim that he shut down an investigation into the claims in 2016, when he was Istanbul’s health director, calling it “a lie and slander.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that those responsible for the deaths would be severely punished but warned against placing all the blame on the country’s health care system.
“We will not allow our health care community to be battered because of a few rotten apples,” he said.
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is calling the federal government's proposed GST holiday and $250 rebate cheques a 'targeted approach' to address affordability concerns.
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
Canadian employees are developing an appetite for an 'adult gap year': a meaningful break later in life to refocus, refresh and indulge in something outside their daily routine, according to experts.
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump launched a blitz of picks for his Cabinet, but he took his time before settling on billionaire investor Scott Bessent as his treasury secretary nominee.
The Turkish doctor at the center of an alleged fraud scheme that led to the deaths of 10 babies told an Istanbul court Saturday that he was a 'trusted' physician.
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
Christmas cards are a cherished annual tradition for Percy. He sends out dozens of them every year — more than 70 last Christmas, each with a personalized message.
A police officer fatally shot an armed teenager on a First Nation north of Lake Winnipeg, RCMP said Friday.
A small business owner from B.C.'s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
The Laotian government on Saturday officially acknowledged the mass poisoning that has killed at least six tourists, promising it would bring perpetrators to justice.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump launched a blitz of picks for his Cabinet, but he took his time before settling on billionaire investor Scott Bessent as his treasury secretary nominee.
Public schools in Texas now can use a new, state-written curriculum infused with Bible stories after the state’s school board voted in favour on Friday.
An Idaho teenager has been arrested in connection with the body of an infant found last month at a hospital in a box meant for people to anonymously give up a newborn, police said Friday.
The Turkish doctor at the center of an alleged fraud scheme that led to the deaths of 10 babies told an Istanbul court Saturday that he was a 'trusted' physician.
Fighting between armed Sunni and Shiite groups in northwestern Pakistan killed at least 33 people and injured 25 others, a senior police officer from the region said Saturday.
Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is calling the federal government's proposed GST holiday and $250 rebate cheques a 'targeted approach' to address affordability concerns.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
The Liberal government is pulling out the federal wallet to put more money into people's pockets over the holidays, but its recently announced affordability measures create winners and losers.
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
Astronomers have spotted orbiting around a young star a newborn planet that took only three million years to form, quite swift in cosmic terms.
The promise of starting life anew on Mars may appear alluring as the climate crisis intensifies and space and rocket technology advances. But the reality would be dreadful, according to experts.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says oyster samples from New Brunswick's east coast have tested positive for two diseases, one of which has been found for the first time in Canada.
With 'Gladiator II' and the first part of 'Wicked' coming out, movie theatres are hoping that another 'Barbenheimer' drives audiences by the millions.
Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.
A portrait by baroque painter Caravaggio of of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini is going on display in Rome, from Nov. 23 until Feb. 23, 2025, at Palazzo Barberini.
The richest person in the world got even richer Friday, with Musk’s net worth hitting a record US$347.8 billion, Bloomberg reported.
A U.S. court has closed the door on "hostile work environment" and wage discrimination claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. executive who accused the company's CEO of sexually harassing her and then retaliating against her when she reported the behaviour.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.
Canadian employees are developing an appetite for an 'adult gap year': a meaningful break later in life to refocus, refresh and indulge in something outside their daily routine, according to experts.
Travel can be stressful in the best of times. Now add in the high-level anxiety that seems to be baked into every holiday season and it's clear that travelers could use some help calming frazzled nerves.
There are things you can do and strategies you can take to help avoid losing a bag or at least minimize the impact of delayed, lost, stolen and damaged luggage.
At least three professional sports leagues warned their teams this week that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.
The last man to face and beat Rafael Nadal in professional tennis, Tallon Griekspoor, help the Netherlands reach its first Davis Cup final by sweeping Germany.
A woman who claimed mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor 'brutally raped and battered' her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros on Friday by a civil court jury in Ireland.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
It’s been a long and drawn out process, but we are now a week away from Surrey’s new municipal force formally taking over policing responsibility in that city.
Residents of a rural Abbotsford neighbourhood are fed up with the noise from a provincial project that has meant hundreds of dump trucks rumbling up and down their street in the middle of the night.
The ex-boyfriend of missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson was recently charged with assaulting a woman in Alberta, but the charges were withdrawn due to an unco-operative witness, CTV News has learned.
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Ontario's colleges and universities say the federal government's cap on international students is taking a toll on the higher education sector as some schools face growing deficits, layoffs and, in at least one case, a temporary campus closure.
A man has been sent to hospital after being located in Toronto’s east-end with gunshot wounds.
Investigators are working to piece together what caused an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany.
Calgary city council passed its mid-cycle budget adjustments on Friday evening, following a long week of debate. The budget was passed with a vote of 9-6.
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Photo radar cameras have caught nearly 300,000 speeders on Ottawa roads so far this year, as the City of Ottawa prepares to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program to another 39 locations over the next 14 months.
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
As NATO officials met up in Montreal, pro-Palestinian protesters flooded downtown in solidarity with those in Gaza.
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
A Montreal family doctor has vowed to stop practicing medicine after he admitted to fathering a child with a 19-year-old woman who was his patient.
A man armed with a knife was arrested in west Edmonton Friday afternoon, police said.
If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, or get inside and warm up, there's plenty to do in and around Edmonton this weekend.
Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing has launched an NHL collection.
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
The New Brunswick Liberal government says construction of a new $66-million jail in Grand Lake is under review, and could possibly be cancelled.
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon.
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
Snowplows will be on standby ready to go as the province is expected to get more snow over the weekend.
Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2010 through 2021, denied ever touching any of the alleged victims in a sexual nature while under oath.
The format is the same, but the venue looks very different from the last time audiences were inside Regina's Globe Theatre after extensive renovations.
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
A Saskatchewan principal sentenced to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
The Prince Albert Food Bank is grappling with a significant surge in demand, with the number of hampers doubling since 2017.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
The operators of the Bruce Nuclear Plant near Kincardine just donated $1 million towards Huron County’s largest affordable housing project in years.
Wingham will be getting its first ever CT Scanner thanks to a multimillion dollar fundraising campaign that just came to a close.
We’re off to a damp start this weekend, “Cloudy conditions to kick off your Saturday with the chance of rainfall first thing in the morning [due to] lake effect showers,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Over the next 36 hours we will see the chance for showers lingering.”
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Four councillors from Windsor and Chatham-Kent are among 72 municipal leaders opposing a letter from 15 Ontario mayors that supports Premier Doug Ford's push to use the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master is raising concern about the number of people attempting to cross the Detroit River illegally following the most recent U.S. presidential election.
Layoffs could be imminent for the Victoria Police Department if it adheres to the requests of the City of Victoria, and cuts over $2 million from its budget.
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto is bringing home the hardware from this year’s Country Music Awards.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, with about 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday.
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.