Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star
In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo, adult film star Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:13PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles.
Michael Cohen, another Trump attorney, has previously acknowledged making a $130,000 payment to Daniels at the end of the 2016 presidential campaign. He has said he was not reimbursed for the payment and said the campaign and Trump Organization were not involved in the transaction.
Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, confirmed the authenticity of the new documents to The Associated Press. The documents were first reported by CNN and The Wall Street Journal.
