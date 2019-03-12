DNA testing helps police confirm Bundy killed missing teen
In this June 27, 1979 file photo, Ted Bundy smiles during the second day of jury selection for his murder trial in a Dade County courtroom in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:27PM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY -- Authorities say DNA testing helped them confirm notorious serial killer Ted Bundy also murdered a northern Utah teen.
KSL-TV reports Bountiful Police Sgt. Shane Alexander announced Monday that investigators retrieved a human patella bone, or kneecap, three and a half years ago that authorities had given to the family of Debra Kent.
Alexander says DNA testing on the bone confirmed it belonged to Kent.
Alexander says the 17-year-old Kent was with her parents at a Viewmont High School play in November 1974, when she left during intermission to pick up her brother at an ice skating rink.
Alexander says she left and never returned.
Alexander says Bundy, 36 hours before his 1989 execution, confessed to killing Kent and other young women and told police where he left Kent's body.
