TORONTO -- Police in Oregon say a woman who appeared to be calling for help in an alarming video captured from a front-door security camera has been found safe and unharmed.

The Medford Police Department shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday, which shows an unidentified woman wrapped in a towel, frantically banging on the front door of a house. The woman is heard sobbing and repeatedly calling for help.

Police say the woman left the scene before authorities arrived, but on Wednesday the department posted an update that officers located the woman and that she is safe.

“Our detectives learned that a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute,” officers wrote in a statement. “Detectives made contact with them and confirmed the woman was the same as seen on the video. She was not physically injured.”

The police department said it is now working with the individuals involved and have asked for privacy in the matter.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Ben Cousins