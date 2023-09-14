Displaced by earthquake from their mountain homes, Moroccan families brace for shelterless nights
Rachid Alachoun, a 40-year-old plumber, washes clothes on the roof of his home. Half of it remains standing while the other half can be found in piles of rocks visible from the roof.
Alachoun is among the survivors near the epicentre of an earthquake that hit Morocco last Friday. Authorities have reported 2,946 deaths and several thousand injuries.
Though he has to walk through boulders and wires to get to his kitchen or bedroom, he has stayed in his family's home in Amizmiz near the Mellah, the old Jewish quarter. He said the tent that authorities gave them is too small for his entire family.
So his life at home goes on.
Chairs in the remnants of the family home are covered with the dust of broken walls and possessions that are too large to carry out -- a washing machine, tables and a fridge -- are still trapped inside.
He cooks chicken, carrots and olives in a clay pot on the gas stove in an area he's kept tidy. The situation is especially precarious when aftershocks strike, such as a 4.6-magnitude tremor on Thursday morning.
The Alachouns were told last Saturday that assistance was on the way. Food and water arrived but they lacked shelter until Tuesday, when authorities allocated them one of about 30 small yellow tents set up in a square near the center of town -- one of several encampments near Amizmiz.
"They told us not to come to get supplies and that supplies would come. So we waited," Alachoun's sister, Loubna, said from the coated polyester tent she is sharing with another brother, father, mother and a close family friend.
The Alachouns are among many Moroccans now asking questions about their futures, particularly as nights get colder and winter approaches. Though many villagers have been provided food and water, officials have said it could take five to six years to rebuild towns in the High Atlas and have created a special fund for recovery.
Many residents of Al Haouz -- the province hardest hit by the earthquakes -- may move before their homes are rebuilt, but the Alachouns are dedicated to staying. Most people in the region identify as part of Morocco's largest indigenous group, Amazigh, and cling tightly to their homeland. The Alachouns doubt that any financial assistance could get them an apartment large enough to house their family in the city of Marrakech, more than an hour away.
Such is the case for many families with small children.
Until Friday, Naima Ait Brahim Ouali, a house cleaner, lived on the third floor of an apartment building with her five children in Sourejdid, a now-destroyed neighbourhood in Amizmiz. She and her daughter fell down the staircase as the earthquake shook their building, ripping the top floor straight off, she said.
Now her entire neighborhood has relocated to a corner of a tent city in the center of town. She worries about the future for her five children -- ages 25, 20, 19, 14 and 10 -- some of whom had just started school last week.
Her daughters enjoy studying Arabic, with one passionate about reading the Quran. Her sons have a penchant for drawing and theatre. But now fear strikes around 11 p.m., the time the earthquake hit last Friday.
"They saw death," she says of her five children, including a daughter who has experienced nightmares.
UNICEF, the United Nations agency that provides aid for children, estimated this week that roughly 100,000 children "have been impacted by the powerful earthquake." The figure follows an earlier U.N. estimate that 300,000 people were affected by the disaster. About one-third of the population in Morocco is children.
Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said during humanitarian disasters the organization worries about the trauma of displacement as well as basic needs for children such as access to clean water and medical supplies.
"Children get separated from their families. They might be displaced, on the move, and not knowing where to go to stay safe," Pires said. "This is always a major risk in humanitarian disasters or when earthquakes like this break and it's very hard to reach certain areas."
Ait Brahim Ouali said that even if the government provides funds to rebuild, she doesn't want to live in a multi-level apartment building made of bricks. She's committed to remaining in Al Haouz despite the difficulties for her and her family.
"We are afraid for the future. We just started the new school year but the earthquake came and ruined everything," she said, standing under an umbrella outside of a yellow tent as children played inside. "We just want somewhere to hide from the rain."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | NASA releases highly anticipated report on UAPs ahead of briefing on details
NASA has released a much-anticipated report on its efforts to study and identify unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UAPs.
BREAKING | Luxury cruise ship pulled free after days aground in Greenland as COVID cases reported on board
The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board said Thursday that the MV Ocean Explorer was 'successfully' pulled free by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
'People need to understand there is a storm coming': Officials urge residents to prepare properties as Hurricane Lee looms
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says residents should sweep their yards for all debris that could fly away and cause damage once the storm hits the Maritimes this weekend.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Liberals look to address Canada's housing crisis, the death toll of floods in Libya climbs, and a new report sheds light on the status of Canadians' health. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks, and the union is preparing to strike.
Canada
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
-
Canadian support pours in for Libya's flood-affected population
Canadian charities, banks, and individuals are actively mobilizing to provide assistance to those affected by the deadly floods in Libya.
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
World
-
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple
The city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves, Libyan officials said Thursday, as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods and the city's mayor said that the death toll could triple.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Luxury cruise ship pulled free after days aground in Greenland as COVID cases reported on board
The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board said Thursday that the MV Ocean Explorer was 'successfully' pulled free by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.
-
France sends the army to ensure water to drought-stricken Indian Ocean island of Mayotte
France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by the island cluster's most severe drought in decades.
-
Witnesses say victims of a Hanoi high-rise fire jumped from upper stories to escape the blaze
Ten children were among the 56 people killed in a blaze in a Hanoi high-rise, police said Thursday, which some residents desperately tried to escape by jumping out of upper stories, according to witnesses.
-
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country's Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remained uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed "deep concern and regret" that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation.
-
Tiny Italian island coping with thousands of migrants who arrived in a short span
A migrant reception centre in Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa was overwhelmed Thursday as it coped with transferring to the mainland thousands of migrants who arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week.
Politics
-
Defence to show different side of 'Freedom Convoy' social media content
Defence lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Health
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
-
'Stubbornly high' Nova Scotia suicide rate prompts calls for prevention strategy
Nova Scotia's suicide rate has remained "stubbornly high" since 2012, and the province needs a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem, says a Halifax-based clinical psychologist.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Love pop music? Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles-Carter writers
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
-
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
Business
-
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks, and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Europe's central bank hikes interest rates again even as threat of recession grows
The European Central Bank piled on a 10th straight interest rate increase Thursday, pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing consumers even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
-
Venice faces possible UNESCO downgrade as it struggles to manage mass tourism
The storied and fragile lagoon city is not alone in its struggle to manage an onslaught of tourists in the low-cost flight era. But the stakes are particularly high this week as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee decides whether to add Venice to its list of endangered world sites. A decision could come as early as Thursday.
Sports
-
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
U.S. senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States.
Autos
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks, and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.