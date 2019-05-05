Disgraced self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers
Tom Hays, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 10:01AM EDT
NEW YORK - Women who prosecutors say were once loyal followers of a disgraced self-improvement guru are set to testify against him at a New York City trial.
They'll take the witness stand at the federal trial of Keith Raniere, the one-time leader of an upstate New York group called NXIVM. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
Raniere has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of forming a secret society within his organization that forced women to have sex with him.
Prosecutors say some of his followers were branded with his initials.
The government has been tight-lipped about which women will testify and have asked a judge to withhold their full names at trial. Defence attorneys say that could mislead the jury.
TV actress Allison Mack, known for her role in the "Smallville" series, pleaded guilty, sparking speculation she might testify.
