

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





After a more than three-week absence from the public eye, during which speculation ran wild, Melania Trump is expected to make her first public appearance Wednesday.

Even after a White House statement said on May 14 that the first lady underwent an “embolization procedure for a benign kidney condition,” conspiracy theories abounded.

And U.S. President Donald Trump is blaming that on the media.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” he tweeted Wednesday.

He claimed that four reporters saw the first lady “in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting” but didn’t report that because “it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

According to the White House, Melania Trump was hospitalized for five days, and until a private appearance Monday she was out of sight for 24 days. She will not be accompanying the president to this week’s G7 summit in Quebec.

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan says the behaviour of the White House around the disappearance of the first lady has been “very strange” and directly led to bizarre conspiracy theories, the hashtag #whereismelania, and plenty of material for late-night comedians.

“The first lady went in for surgery (with) no particular notice and then really dropped off the map for nearly a month. If her staff had merely put out a release saying she’s having a slower-than-expected recovery and she’ll be back… But there was no communication and it did gave a vent to these kinds of theories,” Sullivan told CTV News Channel Wednesday.

The wild theories were never reported in any serious way, says Sullivan, they were just social media fodder. Nonetheless, Trump repeatedly sets up the news media as his enemy, says Sullivan.

“President Trump makes it his business nearly every day to lash out at the news media and he uses the press as his favourite, sort of, punching bag.”

When reporters did press about Melania, her communications team responded on Monday: “Mrs. Trump has always been a strong and independent woman who puts her family, and certainly her health, above all else, and that won’t change over a rabid press corps. She’s confident in what she is doing and in her role, and knows the rest is just speculation and nonsense.”

Sullivan, who wrote a piece headlined “Actually, Melania, your disappearance is a legitimate news story,” says while the children of presidents should be left alone by the media and the public, the first lady is not off limits. She is a public figure and scrutiny comes with the job.

Melania Trump may not be elected, but she benefits from taxpayer dollars “to the tune of millions” for her staff, security and travels, says Sullivan.

“In that sense, she is accountable, in some way. Not the same way as the president but in some way to the American people.”

